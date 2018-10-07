Sending positive vibes. The Challenge alum Vinny Foti is currently suffering from heart failure in the intensive care unit at a Las Vegas area hospital, according to a GoFundMe campaign page set up by his family and friends on Friday, October 5.

“Our sweet, dear friend and coworker Vinny Foti is in ICU with heart failure. He is on a ventilator and is sedated. He is a loving father and husband. We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family,” the page description read. “They have two daughters ages 2yrs , and 2 months old. Please help us pull together and help this beautiful family. Please help if you can.”

The 36-year-old Boston-native’s family later updated followers of the page with a statement sharing his current condition. Foti’s wife, Krista Foti, also shared the news on Twitter.

“Thank you for the donations, shares, and likes. Our family feels really loved. I told Vinny what was going on even though he was still sleeping. I know he appreciates everything you guys have done,” the message read. “Here’s the only update I have. They had to put another tube is his left lung to drain . He’s still in ICU and not getting off the ventilator for a few more days the dr said. Dr said we just got to take it day by day. I ll keep everyone posted”

Foti first appeared on the Fresh Meat II season of The Challenge in 2010. He later took part in The Challenge: Season 20’s Cutthroat competition as well as Season 22’s Battle of the Exes.

During his time on the show, Foti garnered attention for his fit physique, among other things. “I train every day like an absolute animal and I’m ready,” Foti exclaimed during his first stint on the hit MTV show. “I’m in peak performance shape.”

