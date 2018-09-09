The Challenge’s Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Marries Lilianet Solares

Chris Tamburello, better known as his MTV nickname “CT,” is officially married. The Challenge star, 38, tied the knot to Lilianet Solares on Saturday, September 8, in Miami, Florida, Us Weekly confirms.

The Challenge alums Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy Garrett, Wes Bergmann, Shane Landrum, Derrick Kosinski and Tony Raines were all in attendance.

Tamburello and Solares’ 2-year-old son, Chris Jr., was also in attendance for his parents big day.

The couple, who maintain a largely private life, avoided posting photos on social media, though the ceremony and pre-festivities were filmed for an upcoming special on MTV.

The reality star has competed on 14 seasons of The Challenge and won two (not including his two wins on the charity-based spinoff Champs vs. Stars). However, he took a break in 2014 following the death of his longtime girlfriend and Challenge costar, Diem Brown.

In July, Tamburello opened up to Rolling Stone magazine about how long he will continue doing the shows. He began in 2003 when he starred on The Real World: Paris at age 22.

“I have a timeline. My son will be 5 when I’m 40. Honestly, I can’t see myself doing this when I’m 40. I mean, I know I said that about turning 30 when I was in my twenties. Then I said it about turning 35. But honestly, they’re popping these shows out at a much faster rate now,” he told the magazine. “Back in the day, they’d make one or maybe two a year. Now we’re pumping out four or five. It’s a lot different. My son is going to school soon. I want him to come home and have me there. I don’t want to be a dad that’s never around.”

Tamburello is currently competing on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, which airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

