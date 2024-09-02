The Cure’s keyboardist, Roger O’Donnell, has revealed he was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of lymphoma.

O’Donnell, 68, shared the news via a series of X posts on Sunday, September 1, telling his followers that he learned of his diagnosis in 2023.

“In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma,” the musician wrote. “I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went.”

O’Donnell, who joined the British rock band in 1987, detailed that results from a surgical biopsy were “devastating.” He added that he completed 11 months of treatment “under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions and advice from the teams that had developed the drugs I was being given.”

The star also said he underwent radiotherapy and as a result of all of his treatments, he is “fine and the prognosis is amazing.”

“The mad axe murderer knocked on the door and we didn’t answer. Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance,” he wrote before thanking his medical team, friends and family and urging fans to get tested if they experience any symptoms.

There are several types of lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system which fights germs and diseases. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms differ depending on the type of lymphoma developing within the body, however painless and swollen lymph nodes in the belly, neck, armpits or groin are not irregular.

Various forms of lymphoma include Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which draw symptoms including fatigue, night sweats, fever, itchy skin, chest, abdomen and bone pain and sudden weight loss without a healthy diet or regular exercise. It is unclear which form of lymphoma affected O’Donnell.

The band member also shared an Instagram carousel after his X posts went out, capturing himself with short hair in a series of black and white snaps. “The hair isn’t out of choice hahahah,” O’Donnell captioned the carousel.

At the end of 2023, the band announced that its long-term keyboardist would not join The Cure for the Latin American leg of its “Shows of a Lost World” tour. At the time, no explanation was provided, however the band wished O’Donnell “the speediest of recoveries” via social media.

The Cure, fronted by Robert Smith who is the sole founding member to remain in the band, first felt the effects of cancer when Andy Anderson, a former drummer, died in 2019 following a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis.