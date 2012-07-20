James Holmes, the 24-year-old alleged gunman accused of killing 12 people and injuring 38 at a Dark Knight Rises screening in Aurora, Colorado, told police Friday he "was The Joker," NYPD police commissioner Ray Kelly told ABC News.

According to Kelly, Holmes dressed up as the villain of the Batman trilogy when he entered a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises at Century 16 Theater in Aurora, Colorado and opened fire. The suspect had his hair dyed like The Joker, federal law enforcement officials confirmed to ABC News.

Holmes allegedly tossed a canister of tear gas into the theater before firing his weapons, which included a military-style AR-15 assault rifle, a shotgun and two handguns. Authorities report 12 people were killed and 38 injured in the massacre.

"We were maybe 20 or 30 minutes into the movie and all you hear, first you smell smoke, everybody thought it was fireworks or something like that, and then you just see people dropping and the gunshots are constant," witness Christ Jones told KMGH. "I heard at least 20 to 30 rounds within that minute or two."

The studio released the following statement after the tragic shooting: "Warner Bros. is deeply saddened to learn about this shocking incident. We extend our sincere sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims at this tragic time."

Stars have taken to Twitter to share their disbelief and condolences following the shooting. Kim Kardashian, 31, tweeted Friday, "Just landed in Miami and heard the tragic news regarding the shooting in Aurora. This is so devastating and beyond words. Nothing is worth causing so much pain to so many people. I'm angry and heartbroken."

Avengers actor Chris Evans, 31, also tweeted, "What the hell is happening? My heart is completely shattered. All of my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Aurora."

