The 16-year-old daughter of The Flaming Lips drummer Steven Drozd has gone missing — and the band is asking fans to help find her.

On Sunday, October 6, the Seattle Police Department shared a missing persons report for Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd, who was last seen Saturday, October 5, at 11:30 a.m. near Seattle’s Space Needle. The teen has brown eyes and long, brown hair, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, Charlotte was wearing “khaki color shorts and pink shoes,” the report said.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed to People on Monday, October 7, that Charlotte is classified as a missing or runaway juvenile, and that a detective from its Missing Persons Unit was assigned to her case.

The band’s lead singer, Wayne Coyne, spread the word via Instagram on Monday, October 7.

“URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing !!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday….I’ll post more info as soon as I can❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” Coyne, 63, captioned his post, adding the hashtag #BringBowieHome.

Drozd, 55, commented, “Thank you Wayne for posting. We don’t know what to do ❤️.”

The Flaming Lips also shared Charlotte’s details on their Facebook page, writing, “If you have ANY information, please reach out to the police or to the number provided.”

Two phone numbers were listed: One for Seattle police (206-625-5011) and another for Becky Drozd (405-831-6795).