The Loona Portable Urinal Was Created For Women By Women

It can be hard to get a good night’s sleep when you have to get up to use the bathroom frequently, or when injury or disability makes it difficult to get there, but there’s a solution for that — developed by women for women.

The Loona female urinal from Boom Home Medical is comfortably designed for the female anatomy and is a favorite of actress Selma Blair, who in 2018 announced was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune disease that can cause problems with mobility and muscle function.

But the Loona is not just for those with disabilities. It can also be used for travel, camping, nocturia, frequent urination, surgery recovery, and injury recovery in the hospital or home.

Boom Home Medical co-founders Byrdie Lifson-Pompan and Dr. Valerie Ulene found that home health products are often poorly designed, unattractive, and embarrassingly out of place in the home. They’re on a mission to radically reinvent home medical products with beautifully designed, highly functional, and easy-to-use products that empower people to care for themselves with dignity.

They created the Loona alongside renowned designers for both functionality and a sleek look that fits discreetly in the bedroom. It features a no-splash, no-spill design with a flow diverter to quiet the sound, so you don’t have to worry about waking a partner. It also has a leak-proof lid and an ergonomic handle for easy gripping.

Blair is now an advocate for those with disabilities and highlights adaptive and accessible products that make life easier. The Loona is “the cutest, most effective, no-spill, discreet, and dignified way to pee bedside,” she told Reviewer. “It’s great for recovering from injury, surgery, or if you just need a portable loo.”

The Loona comes in three soothing colors — Loona Blue, Coral Dream, and Moon Grey — and is available for $39.95 at Boom Home Medical, Amazon, and Walmart.

Everyone inevitably will need help at some point in their lives. The simple march of time can present challenges and leave us reliant on home health products for our basic needs. At Boom Home Medical, Byrdie and Dr. Valerie are using world-class engineering and human-centered design to help eliminate the stigmas around aging, disability, and illness, empowering people to care for themselves without embarrassment or shame.



TMX contributed to this story.