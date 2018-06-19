Michael Jackson’s Elephant Escapes Florida Zoo Pen (RADAR Online)

Kim Kardashian: How I Got Trump to Release Alice Johnson (Star Magazine)

Chris Pratt Receives Generation Award at MTV Movie and TV Awards (OK! Magazine)

The Rock’s Cheat Meals Are Just as Amazing as His Workout Inspiration (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!