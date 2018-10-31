‘The Voice’ Star Beverly McClellan Dies of Cancer at 49

Saying goodbye. Beverly McClellan, a contestant who came in fourth place on The Voice season 1, passed away on Tuesday, October 30, after a long battle with cancer. The singer, who was on Christina Aguilera‘s team on the reality show, was 49.

“It is with great sadness I have to share the news that we lost Beverly today,” her publicist said in a statement on Tuesday. “She was a wonderful, funny, complicated, and incredibly talented young woman who touched millions with her voice and her huge heart. I am honored to have been her manager and her friend. Please keep her spirit alive by sharing her music and all the wonderful memories you have of her.”

McClellan had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Endometrial cancer and was undergoing treatment. Her family had been running a GoFundMe page titled “Beverly Mitchell Will Beat Cancer.” The latest update was posted on October 22.

“Hi everyone please continue to share. We received the bill today for incidentals and we owe $10,099.00 as of today,” the update read. “As you all may have already heard Beverly broke her femur while at CHIPSA, only 3 days into her treatments. And the Benefit, did not raise enough to cover it all. Please share and share again! Bev needs your help in covering the hospital bills. As you all have seen this is working and she is making major strides. We appreciate any and all donations. Peace, Love and Light!”

Nakia, a semifinalist on season 1 of The Voice, tweeted out his love to McClellan on Wednesday, October 31.

“I am absolutely heartbroken. My dear friend & fellow S1 @NBCTheVoice alum, @beverlyshane has died.” He wrote. “Truly a unique soul with a beautiful heart, full of passion & an amazing talent. This was us singing @xtina’s Beautiful on tour.”

