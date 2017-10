The Sexiest Halloween Costumes of 2017 (Men’s Fitness)

The Weeknd Posts Rare Selfie After Selena Gomez Split (OK! Magazine)

Inside Colton Haynes’ Lovely Wedding (Star Magazine)

Jessie James and Eric Decker Are Having a Baby… (RADAR Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!