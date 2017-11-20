Happy, hungry and sneaky! Hamlet the Pig, who has more than 314,000 Instagram followers, knows exactly how to get her way when she’s craving a treat.

“She’s manipulative so she’ll pretend she’s hungry when she’s not,” Hamlet’s owner, Melanie Garcia, exclusively told Us Weekly at PetCon in New York City on Saturday, November 18. “[She’ll] like, squeal at the door to pretend she’s hungry.”

@petconofficial was the best weekend EVA!! ThOink you to everyone who joined us today! It was very special to share our story. Check out my live feed to hear about my experience as a service animal. A post shared by Hamlet (@hamlet_the_piggy) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Garcia also revealed the piglet’s snack of choice: “Hamlet loves bananas. We call it her kryptonite. She’ll know. She’ll run to you. She goes nuts over it.”

As for Hamlet’s other favorite bites? “She also loves watermelon and strawberries,” Garcia noted. “We give her vegetables every day. We have to give her a little less fruit than vegetables because it’s high in sugar and we want her to live long.”

red carpet fun with @hamlet_the_piggy A post shared by PetCon (@petconofficial) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Garcia also shared her tips for helping Hamlet, who is known for her unique style, get red-carpet ready.“We brush her. She does get groomed so she gets her little hairs trimmed and her hooves trimmed,” Garcia said of the hog’s beauty routine. “We bathe her just like a dog! We do a lot of events. She’s very social and very friendly. She lets anyone hold her which is super uncommon for pigs. We’ve done meet and greets [for] a year and a half.”

Garcia documented Hamlet’s fun-filled weekend via her Instagram account. “So nice to meet all my new Human & Fur Friends,” Garcia captioned a photo of Hamlet with a fan on Sunday, November 19.

