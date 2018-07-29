Three people are dead with seven more injured following a New Orleans, Louisiana shooting that took place on Saturday, July 28, police confirm.

According to authorities, “NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting involving multiple adult victims” on the evening of Saturday, July 28, in the 3400 block of south Claiborne Avenue just three miles from the popular French Quarter. Upon arrival, police found three victims — two males and one female — suffering from apparent gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD reports that the seven other injured victims had been transported to local area hospitals before officers arrived.

Police say one has gone into critical surgery with the remaining six in “various conditions” that are “non-life threatening.”

Two suspects believed to be wearing hooded sweatshirts are accused of opening fire into the crowd, striking at least 10 victims. They fled the scene and are not yet in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said in a press conference that the the suspects fired their weapons “indiscriminately,” adding, “this is an extremely tragic incident.”

Harrison also asked the public to come forward with any information on the incident: “This was a large crowd and we know that people saw something, heard something. We need them to know that they can trust us and come to us.”

Following the tragedy, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke out in a statement to say that authorities will focus “every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done.”

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough,” she added. “Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

