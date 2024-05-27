Tiffani Thiessen Mourns Death of Her Father

Tiffani Thiessen is “heartbroken” over the death of her father, Frank Thiessen.

The Saved by the Bell actress posted an emotional tribute to her father via Instagram on Friday, May 24.

“My Dad was a lover of many things. Animals, plants, chocolate, jazz, anything citrus, lottery tickets, cars, watches, stray dogs & cats and good Italian pasta. But what he loved most was his family. He was a quiet man, but was never quiet about showing his love for us. He was kind, had a sweet sense of humor and was the utmost gentleman. Everybody who knew my Dad LOVED him. He truly had a heart of gold,” wrote Thiessen, 50.

“Daddy, I am heartbroken you are gone. However, I know you are at peace now and that brings me comfort,” Thiessen continued. “I promise you I will watch over Mom and take care of her as you did for over 60 years. Thank you for being such a dedicated husband and showing me what a true gentleman is. Thank you for being a wonderful Dad and Gramps and being there for us. But most of all, thank you for loving me like you always did. No matter what, you had my back and were my biggest fan. I loved making you proud.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress concluded her post: “I love you, Daddy. We miss you so much.”

Thiessen’s Saved by the Bell costar Mario Lopez was among those who shared their condolences in the post’s comments.

“God Bless you and the family Tiff. Losing a parent is so incredibly hard. I can’t imagine your pain and grief at this time… Love you honey, sending nothing but love,” Lopez wrote.

Lindsay Price, who also starred in 90210, commented: “Tiff I’m so sorry and sending you so much love.”

Thiessen’s father was a park designer and landscape architect.

In 1998, the actress told InStyle how she shares her father’s appearance.

“I’m a mutt. I have so much of everything in me, and half of it I don’t even know,” she said of her complexion. “German on one side; Greek, Turkish and Welsh on the other. My mom is very olive-skinned; I get my blue eyes from my dad.”