‘This Is Us’ Stars Stun at Season 3 Premiere Event (RADAR Online)

Tom Arnold Reacts to Roseanne Barr’s Character Being Killed Off ‘The Connors’ (Star Magazine)

BTS Drops by ‘Good Morning America’ Before Sold Out Show (OK! Magazine)

Tiffany Haddish Gushes Over Her ‘Dream Guy’ (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!