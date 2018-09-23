Winners are grinners. Tiger Woods raised his arms in celebration as he won his first golf tournament in five years on Sunday, September 23, and scored a kiss from his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

The champ, 42, placed first at the 2018 Tour Championship in Atlanta — his 80th PGA title — after leading the field all weekend. It was his first win since 2013 and after several back surgeries, and the moment wasn’t lost on him, or the crowd, which cheered in excitement and loudly chanted his name.

“I had a hard time not crying coming up on that last hole,” he told the Golf Channel.

Later, as he was presented with the Calamity Jane trophy, Woods admitted he had teared up as he lined up his final shot and said, “I can’t believe I’ve pulled this off.”

Another emotional moment came after he played his winning shot and he headed to the clubhouse. He was greeted by his girlfriend, who wrapped her arms around him for a long hug followed by a kiss. He could be heard thanking Herman and saying “love you” before their liplock.

USA Today reports that Herman is the general manager of Woods’ restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, and the pair have been dating since October. They were previously spotted sharing a kiss as he went to turn in his scorecard after a PGA Championship tournament in August.

She was also seen watching Wood play alongside his kids, Sam and Charlie, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in July. Woods and Nordegren split in 2009 after reports emerged that he had been having affairs with several women. He subsequently sought treatment for sex addiction.

