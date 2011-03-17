Tiger Woods Mocks His Sex Scandal, Talks Kids

Hey, remember Tiger Woods?

The disgraced golfer hit the talk show circuit for the first time since his cataclysmic sex scandal and divorce that dominated headlines in late 2009 through mid-2010.

Yukking it up on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Woods, 35, wasn't afraid to poke fun at himself.

"It's been a year and a half since you've been on the show. What you been up to?" Jimmy Fallon asked.

Smiling, Woods retorted: "Nothin', nothin'. Playing bad golf!"

Fallon admitted to Woods that his personal hardships were a boon to comics everywhere: "From a comedian's standpoint, and my monologue writers', thank you…Your awful pain, we laughed at your pain!"

Woods was up bright and early on Thursday morning for a less jokey chat with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Life as a single dad (he and Elin Nordegren finalized their divorce last August), to daughter Sam, 3, and Charlie, 2, he admitted, is "tough."

"But it's enjoyable. That's the work I love."

He added: "I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing – the joys, just the shifts of interest. … It's just fun. We have a great time together."

