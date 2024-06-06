Is your dad an adrenaline junkie, a sports enthusiast, or more of the coffee-and-chill variety? However you’d describe the father in your life, we’ve carefully curated an array of gift ideas to cater to every type of dad this Father’s Day.

Are you trying to avoid the look he gave you when he received yet another necktie last year? Inspire some excitement by surprising him with new and unique products he has yet to learn about. These gifts are sure to spark his interest and start the summer off right. Dad will appreciate your thoughtfulness and you just might earn some brownie points for ingenuity!

Check out our list of gifts for cool dads, with items at various price points, ensuring there’s something for every budget. You can find a perfect gift for your dad without breaking the bank!

1. Shaving Grace

Dads do a lot for us, and now it’s time to return the favor with something he’ll actually use! Introducing the Keister Shaving Mirror—the anti-fog shower mirror that attaches to the bottom of shaving-cream cans and slides on top of squeeze tubes. Help your dad shave some time off his daily routine all while getting a smoother shave and ditching the sloppy sink.

Grab The Original Keister for shower shaving with ease.

2. On the Road Again

Your dad can ride in style with the ultimate urban e-bike commuter, which has a 40+ mile range and hits speeds up to 28 MPH. The Anza 750S has the classic proportions of a 1980s Cafe Racer, features a 750W hub motor with a 14Ah x 48V lithium battery, and even has hydraulic front and rear disk brakes. We love its bold design, beefiness, impressive shock absorption capabilities, and puncture-protected “Big Fat Tires.”

Shop for the Anza 750S at Monday Motorbikes.

3. Best Customize Pickleball Gift For All Dads

Here’s the perfect way to get your dad into pickleball. Get his racket customized with a MYPadL Banz, a great addition to any pickleball paddle. MyPadL offers personalization with 15 colors, 6 custom fonts, and countless emojis. He’ll be able to easily identify his paddle on the court, all while having fun playing the exciting game that has become America’s fast-growing sport!

Check out MYPadL to get started.

4. Bring the Golf Course to the Beach.

What’s better for a dad who loves to golf than a gift that allows him to take his golf swing to the beach? Tee time with a twist: The possibilities for summer fun are endless when you can set up a course on the shores. Your dad will have the time of his life practicing his short game seaside, playing with family and friends, and relaxing with a putter in hand. Try out America’s #1 Beach Golf Game, and you’ll never look at the greens the same way again!

Get ready to get your game on with Beach Putt and bring the fun of the course to the beach!