In a rare public sighting, Erik Menéndez’s wife, Tammi Menéndez, was recently seen in Las Vegas.

According to photos published in The Sun on Friday, October 4, Tammi was seen walking to her car in a parking lot, wearing what looked to be possibly a uniform for work: a red shirt with a paw print on it.

This news comes on the heels of brand-new information in the case of Erik, 53, and his brother Lyle, 56. After the two have spent decades behind bars, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said on Thursday, October 3, that he’s “keeping an open” mind about the brothers’ bid for release from prison. A hearing for the brothers has been set amid evidence that their father, Jose Menéndez, allegedly molested them.

It also comes as the case has renewed interest in the public eye with the popularity of Ryan Murphy’s series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, starring Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny.

The real-life brothers were arrested in 1990 on two counts of first-degree murder after their parents — José and Kitty — were found shot to death in their home. Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18 at the time of the murders, and after two trials, they were sentenced to life without parole. Lyle and Erik have maintained that their mother and father were physically, emotionally and sexually abusive to them.

Related: How Netflix‘s ‘Monsters’ Cast Compares to Real-Life Menendez Family Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story worked hard to make sure the cast resembled their real-life counterparts. The 10-episode limited series, which will be released on September 19, follows Lyle and Erik Menéndez, who were convicted for the 1989 murder of their parents. The siblings confessed to the crime and claimed they killed […]

While initially remaining in the same prison, Erik and Lyle were transferred after their sentencing. They reunited in 2018 when they were moved into the same housing unit at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County.

Erik has been married to wife Tammi since 1999 after they met via letter correspondences. Lyle, meanwhile, exchanged vows with Anna Eriksson in 1996, but they divorced five years later. He later found love with Rebecca Sneed and they got married in 2003.

Related: Erik and Lyle Menendez‘s Murder Trial: Where Are The Key Players Now? Erik Menéndez and Lyle Menéndez‘s legal issues resulted in two high-profile trials — but where are the key players from their murder case now? The Menéndez brothers’ parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, were found dead at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. After Lyle called the police, they discovered José was shot six times and […]

Prisons in California permit conjugal visits, but prisoners serving life sentences without parole are banned from such privileges. The law was changed in 2016; however, since Erik and Lyle committed a violent offense against a family member, they still aren’t eligible for the family visits.

“Not having sex in my life is difficult, but it’s not a problem for me. I have to be emotionally attached, and I’m emotionally attached to Erik,” Tammi told People in 2005. “My family does not understand. When it started to get serious, some of them just threw up their hands.”