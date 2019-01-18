To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen’s wife, Mary Joan, filed for divorce before his arrest, Radar Online reports.

Joan ended the couple’s marriage of 30 years in June 2018, claiming in court documents that their “marriage has broken down irretrievably.” She also requested alimony and “a fair division of property and debts.”

The duo, who share two children, met on Tuesday, January 15, to hash out “financial disputes” and they will appear in court later this month, according to the news site.

Hansen and Joan’s split came seven years after he was caught cheating on her with NBC anchor Kristyn Caddell. According to the National Enquirer, the NBC hosts had a four-month affair.

Radar Online also reports that Hansen and Joan have been living separate lives on opposite coasts and their relationship has been over for a long time. Meanwhile, Caddell told the site in 2013 that Hansen informed her he was going to get divorced at the time, which she later learned was false.

Hansen previously made headlines on Monday, January 14, after he was arrested and charged with issuing bad checks. Promotional Sales Limited owner Peter Psichopaidas told the Stamford Police Department in Connecticut that Hansen failed to pay $12,998.05 for merchandise. An arrest affidavit obtained by The Advocate later claimed that Hansen sent a check for the items he purchased, but it bounced back.

The TV personality turned himself into police custody and was released without bond after signing a written vow to appear in court.

