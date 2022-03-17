Written By Darby Jones



Digital marketing trends are constantly evolving, as brands aim to keep up with an industry that seems to be changing every day. There are many moving parts that make a successful digital marketing campaign, and only the best of companies are able to keep up to speed. The rapid rise of social media apps, such as TikTok, which has reached more than one billion users, forces companies to consistently reevaluate their strategies.

Digital commerce capabilities have expanded steadily over the past several years, and shopping on social media is a new part of life that is here to stay. It has never been easier to find a product or service, and the social commerce market is expected to reach 1.2 trillion U.S. dollars by 2025, according to research done by Accenture — this is a rate that is three times faster than traditional e-commerce. This growth is likely primarily driven by Gen Z and Millennials, who are dictating the future of society as a whole. A few brands in particular have done an excellent job at adapting to new digital norms, leading to tremendous early-stage growth in the digital marketplace: Huupe, LIORE’e, Moxy Management and Ciro Jewelry.

Huupe

Huupe is the world’s first-ever smart basketball hoop. Equipped with a high-definition screen as a backboard, huupe allows players to complete training drills or even play against other users no matter where they are.

Huupe prides itself on providing NBA-level training, with workout options ranging from NBA trainers to youth trainers. Users are able to track their progress through the first of its kind technology, and huupe even analyzes the data to provide feedback. With its sleek, modern design and unheard of technological capabilities, huupe is set to take the market by storm.

LIORE’e

LIORE’e is a New York City-based baby boutique that has a stunning collection of clothing, accessories and shoes. The brand’s founder, Daniella Zoharetz, noticed a gap in the baby market for equally trendy yet quality pieces while she was shopping for her own baby.

Despite the troubles of the past two years due to the pandemic, Zoharetz has been able to adapt well to the ever-changing times, and LIORE’e grew tremendously through word-of-mouth promotion as well as by having a strong digital presence — the brand boasts more than 216,000 Instagram followers. LIORE’e had a successful collaboration with Kardashian best friends Malika and Khadijah, which also helped boost the brand’s success. Whether you are looking for embellished pacifiers or adorable baby slippers, LIORE’e has it all.

Moxy Management

Moxy Management is a blossoming influencer marketing agency that is taking the 13.8 billion dollar industry by storm. Working with up-and-coming content creators allows Moxy to tailor each person’s career path, ultimately leading them to become a social media star. Moxy works with already established influencers to build their careers even further.