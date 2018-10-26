Former Australian tennis prodigy Todd Reid died on Tuesday, October 23, a spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed to the Associated Press and ESPN. He was 34 years old.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the athlete’s cause of death is unknown, and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the annual Wimbledon Championships, tweeted that it is “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Todd Reid, our 2002 boys’ singles champion. The thoughts of all those at Wimbledon are with his family and friends.”

Reid turned pro shortly after earning the 2002 Wimbledon junior singles title at the age of 18. He was Australia’s No. 3 player behind Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis for the next several years. Reid reached his career-high ranking of No. 105 in the world in his early 20s. He made the third round of the Australian Open in 2004 before losing to eventual champion Roger Federer.

The tennis star’s professional career was put on hold in 2005 after a series of injuries and a bout with glandular fever. According to the Herald, he made comeback attempts in 2008 and 2014.

