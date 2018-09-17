Tom Brady has had enough. The New England Patriots quarterback yelled at his teammates when they fell two touchdowns behind the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 16.

During CBS’ coverage of the game, a visibly frustrated Brady, 41, was caught on camera repeatedly screaming, “Do your job!” while sitting on the sideline. He pointed a finger to his head as he screamed the team slogan, which was coined in the ‘90s and is often used by head coach Bill Belichick.

After Brady’s outburst, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gathered the players on the field and began screaming at them. Though it is unclear what he said, McDaniels, 42, was very animated and also seemed angry with their performance in the first quarter.

Tom Brady and Josh McD losing their minds after that last drive pic.twitter.com/JN5NViOHUN — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 16, 2018

In the end, the Patriots lost to the Jaguars with a score of 31-20.

“It’s a long year,” Brady told reporters after the game, via WEEI 93.7 FM. “You have a bad day against a good team. That’s a recipe for losing. We certainly had a bad day. You’ve got to learn from bad days. Things just don’t magically happen. You’ve got to make them happen. All of us have to have more urgency to do things right more often over the course of practices and games, and then it’s a matter of us going out and executing. But it was us. First couple of drives, it was us.”

The quarterback refused to blame Sunday’s loss on the 97-degree temperature in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I actually don’t think [the heat] was that bad. At least I didn’t feel it,” he said. “It was definitely warm — warmer than what we’ve had — but it was a lot like training camp this year. I think it was more the execution. [The Jaguars] executed really well, we didn’t. I think it’s really that simple. If we want the outcomes to change, we’ve got to do things a lot differently.”

