Professional athletes struggle with work-life balance, too. Tom Brady opened up about how he juggles his family with his demanding NFL career on Good Morning America Monday, March 12.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 40, shared that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and kids definitely factor into his decision to keep playing or hang up his helmet. “I have a wife that is very, aspires to be a lot of things and she travels a lot. My oldest son lives here in New York,” Brady told Michael Strahan. “Three kids and you’re just always trying to juggle and you want to be there for them and you want to be there for the hockey games and the soccer games, but you also realize the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you.”

He continued, “I think most professionals probably feel the same way. Sometimes it gets out of balance and you’ve got to figure out how to bring it back to a point where it feels great for everybody involved.”

The father of three — he shares son John, 10, with actress Bridget Moynahan and 8-year-old Benjamin and 5-year-old Vivian with Bündchen, 37 — also talked about his Super Bowl LII loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. “I think you realize the sun comes up the next morning, your life goes on but, you know, those games live with you for the rest of your life,” the five-time Super Bowl champion said. “That’s part of being an athlete. That’s part of being in a very competitive sport.”

“I’m proud of our efforts throughout the year,” he added. “We overcame a lot of adversity, like you always do in order to get to that game but we just came up a little bit short.”

