Tom Brady laughed off a photo swap after a fan mistakenly received his family picture.

Brady, 46, responded to a fan via TikTok after they were accidentally given a photo of his family on Sunday, December 17.

Social media user @KatieTonges posted a picture of her family alongside the caption “The photo my mom ordered to CVS” vs. “The photo my mom was given,” flashing to a snap of Brady posing in a football stadium with his three children: Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. (Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan. He and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share Benjamin and Vivian.”

“My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco 😅,” Brady wrote in the comments section.

“Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap,” the fan joked back.

As seen in the photo the fan received, the retired football player loves to spend time with his children. Through the years, Brady has gushed about his kids and love of fatherhood.

In June 2022, he opened up to Us Weekly about his favorite part of traveling to Italy on a school trip with his sons.

“They were wrestling for like five straight days in the car. And every time I got in the car, I was like, ‘What is wrong with you? Little animals,’” he told Us, adding, “It was just so cute.”

Brady continued: “That’s what I remember more than anything, more than going to the Colosseum or some restaurant — the time in the car together. So as long as we’re all together, I’m pretty cool.”

As for Vivian, Brady loves being a girl dad. In November 2022, he praised his daughter for being his “cheerleader” during a “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast episode.

“She was very excited [for me],” he said while recalling a football win. “She is my No. 1 cheerleader and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Elsewhere in the episode, he joked that Vivian used to call him out for not having a “happy face” on the field. “I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to … get to a better place and a better peace of mind out there,” he explained.

Brady and Bündchen confirmed their divorce in October 2022, following weeks of split rumors.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote in a statement at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

In February, a source exclusively told Us that the parents “are on cordial terms.” The insider continued, “She’s been a real rock throughout. … [Tom] couldn’t have achieved a fraction of his success without his family, friends and supporters.” (Brady officially retired from playing football in February, after coming out of retirement the year before.)