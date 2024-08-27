Tom Girardi Faces 80 Years in Federal Prison After Guilty Verdict

Tom Girardi is facing a hefty sentence after he was found guilty of embezzling more than $15 million from various clients.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice released on Tuesday, August 27, Girardi, 85, could be sentenced to a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of the four counts of fraud he was found guilty of. His sentencing hearing is set for December 6.

“Tom Girardi built celebrity status and lured in victims by falsely portraying himself as a ‘Champion of Justice,’” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release. “In reality, he was a Robin-Hood-in-reverse, stealing from the needy to support of a lavish, Hollywood lifestyle. Today’s verdict shows that the game is up – we can all now see this defendant for what he was and the victims he callously betrayed.”

Per the press release, Girardi diverted millions of dollars from his law firm’s operating account to pay expenses outside of work including his and estranged wife Erika Jayne’s company EJ Global plus funded private jet travel, jewelry, luxury cars, golf and social clubs.

Related: Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce, Legal Woes: Everything We Know Pat the … divorce papers. After Erika Jayne went to court to end her marriage to Tom Girardi, Bravo fans were shocked to learn that what seemed like one of the strongest couples in Real Housewives history was not so picture-perfect after all. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced in November 2020 that […]

Giardi’s legal woes went public in November 2020 after Jayne, 53, filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage. One month later, the pair were accused of embezzling funds meant for families of plane crash victims. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was dismissed from the case in January 2022.

More than one year later, Girardi was indicted on the embezzlement case. He was charged with five counts of wire fraud at the time, to which he pleaded not guilty. Jayne, for her part, was not accused of any crimes. Giardi was disbarred by the State of California in 2022.

Related: Everything Erika Jayne Has Said About Tom Girardi Amid Divorce Two sides to every story. Erika Jayne has been candid about her highs and lows with estranged husband Tom Girardi amid their ongoing legal battles. The pair were married for 20 years before Erika filed for divorce in November 2020. Ahead of their split, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star frequently defended the duo’s […]

Before going to trial, Giardi was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia in March 2021. His brother Robert Girardi became the conservator of his person and estate. Tom subsequently moved into a senior living facility that specializes in memory care in August 2021.

Us Weekly confirmed that U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Stanton ruled that Tom was competent to stand trial in California despite his diagnosis.