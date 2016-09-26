



This is a surprise they’ll never forget. Tom Hanks crashed a couple’s wedding photo shoot in Central Park in New York City Saturday, September 24 — and the results were hilarious.

The Bridge of Spies actor, 60, was jogging through the park when he spotted bride Elisabeth and groom Ryan and decided to walk over to congratulate them.

The happy couple’s photographer, Meg Miller, told The Huffington Post that Hanks approached them, “took off his hat, just leaned right into the group and said, ‘Hi, I’m Tom Hanks.'” He then shook their hands, kissed the bride’s hand and offered his best wishes.

“He asked if they needed a wedding officiant, because he is an ordained minister,” Miller added.

After taking a selfie with the pair (which the actor later posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts), Hanks “sort of took off running. Had he just run past us, we would have never known it was him,” the photographer explained to the news outlet.

The next day, Miller shared an adorable black and white collage of the newlyweds with the Sully star on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday’s wedding was so beautiful! Elisabeth and Ryan you planned one amazing celebration. The icing on the cake was @tomhanks stopping in Central Park to wish them congratulations.”

This isn’t the first time Hanks crashed a wedding. While filming Forrest Gump in South Carolina in 1993, the actor posed for a picture with bride Mary Dunning Chapman before she and her husband tied the knot.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!