Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Topless Photo (RADAR Online)

Travis Scott Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct (Star Magazine)

John Cena Addresses Nikki Bella Split Rumors (OK! Magazine)

Tom Hardy’s First ‘Venom’ Trailer Is Here (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!