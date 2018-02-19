He put a ring on it! Singer Toni Braxton has confirmed that she’s engaged to rapper Birdman, her boyfriend of almost two years.

The happy news was revealed in a promo for the upcoming season of Braxton’s reality show, Braxton Family Values. Braxton gleefully tells her family in a teaser for the WE tv series, “I have an announcement to make. I’m engaged!” The video also gave us a glimpse at the reality star’s gorgeous and very large engagement ring.

Braxton, 50, has been seen wearing the ring for several weeks, which stirred up rumors of an engagement, but that wasn’t the first time wedding buzz plagued the duo. There were also rumblings that the couple had married in October 2017, but the “Un-break My Heart” singer’s rep denied those claims in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Their lives may change, but the sisterhood remains the same. #BFV is back in March! Posted by Braxton Family Values on Saturday, February 17, 2018

Braxton and the Cash Money Records cofounder, 49, first showed off their love at the BET Awards in June 2016, but they’ve actually known each other since collaborating on the 1992 song “Baby You Can Do It.”

Braxton has more than just wedding planning on her plate, too. Us Weekly talked to the singer exclusively about her upcoming album, Sex and Cigarettes, which is set to be released March 23. “Sex and Cigarettes [is] the next step…I think as an artist you have push the envelope even further and that’s what I think I did with this album,” she teased. “I think my fans are really going to like it.”

This will be Braxton’s second marriage. She was married to Keri Lewis, with whom she has two sons, for 12 years before they split in 2013.

