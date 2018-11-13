Toni Braxton Reveals Birdman Gave Her a Deadline to Set a Wedding Date (OK! Magazine)

Here’s How Stephen Amell Stays Ripped For ‘Arrow’ (Men’s Journal)

Kim Kardashian Shops For Grills After Fleeing California Wildfires (Star Magazine)

‘Judge Jerry!’ Springer Takes On New Tv Project After Daytime Show Cancellation (RADAR Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!