Tony Robbins 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Life and business strategist Tony Robbins gives Us some inspiration. Read on to learn 25 things about the New York Times bestselling author

1. I’m obsessed with water — the ocean, rivers, lakes. I gotta be near it.

2. I’m on a plane about every four days. Last year, I traveled to 18 countries and 108 cities.

3. I’ve never drunk coffee. Could you imagine me caffeinated?

4. I lived in my 1968 Volkswagen for a little while.

5. My shoes are size 16. You can basically ski in them.

6. I’ve been measured to burn 11,300 calories each day I’m on stage at my Unleash the Power Within event. That’s the equivalent of two and a half marathons at a sprint-walk pace.

7. My late-night go-to indulgence is an icy from the nearest gas station. My slushee ratio is very specific: 80 percent Coke, 20 percent cherry.

8. My house is part sanctuary, part laboratory. I use a lot of mad-science solutions like infrared lasers and Tesla technology to heal my body.

9. I’m 6-foot-7 now, but I was only 5-foot-1 in high school. I joke that it’s “personal growth,” but the truth is I have acromegaly.

10. Last year I worked with the Washington Capitals. When they won the Stanley Cup, I got a ring. My banana hands are so big, the ring size literally broke the NHL mold.

11. As a teen in L.A., I worked as a janitor in a bank.

12. I think the Deadpool movies are hilarious. I got a kick out of the taxi driver listening to my audio program in the sequel.

13. My wife, Sage, is my everything. She’s equal parts beautiful, genius and perfectly weird!

14. My family watches me watch movies because I get so associated, my mouth moves along. I can’t help it!

15. The elevator scene I’m in with Jack Black in [2001’s] Shallow Hal was mostly unscripted. I can’t act, so I just had to be myself.

16. I love to golf, but I never keep score, ever.

17. I’m an intense guy, but I haven’t made it through a single episode of This Is Us without crying.

18. My grandfather [writer Charles Shows] created the Yogi Bear and Huckleberry Hound cartoons.

19. I’ve always wanted to be able to sing!

20. I’m a dedicated contributor to Operation Underground Railroad. It’s rescued nearly 2,000 child-trafficking victims and arrested close to 1,000 traffickers around the world.

21. I’ve had all kinds of dogs through the years, including a Great Dane named Arthur, a pit bull named Buddha and a Yorkie named Missio.

22. I don’t like spicy foods. No chili peppers for me, please.

23. I eat a mostly plant-based diet, but I can’t refuse a Häagen-Dazs Cookies and Cream ice cream shake.

24. I had mercury poisoning levels that were off the charts because all I used to eat was salad with tuna or swordfish.

25. I’m passionate about ending hunger. I donated 100 percent of the profits from my two latest No. 1 New York Times bestselling books to Feeding America.

