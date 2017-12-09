As 2017 draws to a close, Us Weekly is looking back on the most memorable moments of the year from late-night television! This year, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to late-night entertainment to engage in political satire, give emotional performances and share hilarious untold stories about their careers and personal lives.

1. Lorde Confirms She Has an Instagram Account Dedicated to Onion Rings

During her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June, the Grammy winner confirmed that she once ran an Instagram account solely devoted to posting photos of onion rings, but once fans caught wind of her secret page, Lorde chose to deactivate it.

2. Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Once Caught Having Sex on a Train

Hot and heavy! While appearing on Conan in August, the Breaking Bad alum recalled an intimate moment he shared with his wife while the couple was vacationing for their anniversary.

3. Miley Cyrus Tears Up While Thanking Hillary Clinton

Cue the waterworks! Miley Cyrus couldn’t contain her emotions while drafting a “Thank You” letter to Hillary Clinton on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October.

4. Jennifer Lawrence Interviews Kim Kardashian

Dream team! While stepping in for host Jimmy Kimmel in November, Jennifer Lawrence chatted with guest Kim Kardashian for an epic interview that we never knew we needed.

5. Kesha Performs ‘Praying’

Kesha returned to late-night television with a tear-jerking performance of her new song, “Praying,” during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August.

6. Stephen Colbert Interviews Anthony Scaramucci

Shortly after exiting President Donald Trump’s administration, Anthony Scaramucci gave a hilarious interview to Stephen Colbert in August.

7. Taylor Swift Sings ‘New Years Day’ for the First Time

After returning to his show only days after his mother’s passing in November, Jimmy Fallon hosted Taylor Swift who sang her emotional track “New Years Day” for the first time in a surprise performance. Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

8. Matt Damon Impersonates George Clooney’s Manny

Matt Damon poked fun at his friend and new dad George Clooney while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October.

9. Cardi B Slays Her Performance of ‘Bodak Yellow’

Slay! Cardi B turned heads with her energetic performance of “Bodak Yellow” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November.

10. Seth Meyers and Leslie Jones Watch ‘Game of Thrones’

Winter is here and they’re ready for it. The comedians linked up for a hilarious special when they analyzed an episode of Game of Thrones on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August.

