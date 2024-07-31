Top Chef alum Shirley Chung has been diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer.

Sharing the news via social media on Friday, July 26, Chung, 47, detailed receiving the diagnosis after an oral surgeon found a “hidden tumor” under her tongue in May.

“Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues, I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… we thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder,” Chung, who was a finalist on season 11 of Top Chef, which premiered in 2013, wrote via Instagram. “The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes.”

The heartbreaking post also included a video and several photos of the reality TV star shaving off her hair as friends and family stood by her.

Chung, who also competed in season 14 of the reality cooking show, which premiered in 2016, explained that her time in the kitchen helped her to process the shocking news calmly. “I was very calm when doctors delivered the news,” she wrote. “As a chef, I’ve always thrive [sic] under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible.”

Chung, also known as “The Dumpling Queen of Los Angeles,” then detailed how the gravity of the situation sunk in when Dr. Allen Ho, the lead oncologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, phoned her to discuss treatment plans on June 2.

“I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn’t, all I heard was “option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue,” she recalled.

Chung credited her husband, Jimmy, for “holding it together for both of us,” as well as pushing back on a total removal of Chung’s tongue. Thankfully, the pair were told of a “unicorn case” from the University of Chicago that managed to cure a fellow chef through radiation and chemotherapy.

“Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too,” Chung wrote.

Related: 'Top Chef' Winners: Where Are They Now? Since its debut in 2006, Top Chef has crowned a series of champions across the world — and shows no signs of slowing down. Each season, the reality show auditions a series of chefs in a new location which serves as the theme. Typically, at least 12 chefs end up competing against one another to […]

The chef, who is the co-owner and executive chef of Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, added that she had just completed six weeks’ of chemotherapy “and have many more to go,” comparing the regular treatment to a “full time job.”

In remarkably positive news, Chung revealed the tumor “is shrinking,” her speech has improved and she “can eat most normal food now.”

Her resilience also shone through in the post’s final words. “I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through,” Chung wrote. “Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”

Related: Reality Show Prize Money: Ranking ‘Survivor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More Rolling in the dough! Reality TV shows can be grueling, awkward and time-consuming, but for many contestants, it’s more than worth it based on the prize money they can win at the end. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who has won seven of his 20 seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, has taken home a whopping $1,184,720 in […]

Fellow Top Chef stars and members of the chef community threw their support behind Chung, commenting on the post with messages of kindness.

Former finalist on the 12th and 17th seasons of Top Chef, Gregory Gourdet, wrote, “You are so strong and gorgeous. You have the spirit of a fighter. See you when you kick this things ass! Love you!!”

Alex Guarnaschelli, who appeared on Iron Chef, also wrote, “Sending you so much love. Don’t be a chef at this time. Be a person who’s cool with getting support and love. You are loved all around you. Sending you positive vibes. Very brave of you to share with us.”