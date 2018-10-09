Rallying behind her. Top Chef season 15 alums are sending their love and support of fellow contestant Fatima Ali following her heartbreaking terminal cancer reveal on Tuesday, October 9.
Joseph Flamm, who won season 15 of the reality competition show, took to Instagram with sweet words, writing: “This is my friend, she is courage, strength and she wrote a piece almost as beautiful as she is, link is in my bio please read and share #teamfati”
Bruce Kalman also shared a lengthy note to Instagram.
“Can’t even begin to say how devastated I am to hear this news, it really hit me hard! No one truly can understand the bond created through @bravotopchef we’ve become a close knit family very quickly,” Kalman wrote. “I’m so inspired by @cheffati bravery and positive outlook on this situation. The deep connection and love we all have for each other, for better or worse, is unrivaled. Life is too short and it’s time we all appreciated everyone and everything in our lives. ❤️ you girl! I’m praying everyday and thinking about you!”
The well wishes come hours after an emotional essay penned by Ali, 29, was published by Bon Appétit’s Healthyish in which she explained: “The cancer cells my doctors believed had vanished are back with a vengeance in my left hip and femur bone. My oncologist has told me that I have a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen. I was looking forward to being 30, flirty and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose.”
Ali was formerly diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma and underwent rounds of chemotherapy and surgery before announcing she was cancer-free in February.
The season 15 fan favorite also shared a heartfelt video to her Instagram on September 30, that showed members of the culinary community sharing their sweet thoughts.
“My wonderful Top Chef fam sending some love my way,” Ali captioned the video. “My heart is breaking-not being able to cook with them. It’s easy to feel alone and isolated after two weeks in the hospital. This just brightened up my day 😊 #topchef #cheflife #bravotv.”
Scroll down to read more reactions from Ali’s Top Chef pals.
View this post on Instagram
This is her story, which she wrote, and is in control of. I’m sharing this with her permission because it is beautiful, like her, and strong, like her. She is continuing to write her story and teaching us all how to live in the process. I love this woman @cheffati . #Repost @cheffati with @get_repost ・・・ I just want to take a moment to thank each and every single person who has ever sent love my way. Here is another update/article about my life. Head to the link in my bio. This is my truth.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most amazing people on our @bravotopchef family last season wrote this piece about her brave journey through such a tough time. We’re all with you @cheffati and sending prayers!!!!! #fuckcancer #Repost @cheffati with @get_repost ・・・ I just want to take a moment to thank each and every single person who has ever sent love my way. Here is another article about my life. Head to the link in my bio. This is my truth.
View this post on Instagram
As many of you know, I lost my mom to cancer after my first year of college. Hearing this and reading @cheffati words this morning hit too close to home. It’s crazy to think that a reality competition show could or would have brought us so close together; but the few of you that were there, know how much of a family we became. This doesn’t at all feel fair, but we are all here for you. So much love – Sending prayers and all the good energy your way!! . Go to her profile and read what she has to stay . #fuckcancer #fuckcancer #fuckcancer #truth #staystrong #teamfati #muchlove #topchef #family
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!