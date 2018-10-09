Rallying behind her. Top Chef season 15 alums are sending their love and support of fellow contestant Fatima Ali following her heartbreaking terminal cancer reveal on Tuesday, October 9.

Joseph Flamm, who won season 15 of the reality competition show, took to Instagram with sweet words, writing: “This is my friend, she is courage, strength and she wrote a piece almost as beautiful as she is, link is in my bio please read and share #teamfati”

Bruce Kalman also shared a lengthy note to Instagram.

“Can’t even begin to say how devastated I am to hear this news, it really hit me hard! No one truly can understand the bond created through @bravotopchef we’ve become a close knit family very quickly,” Kalman wrote. “I’m so inspired by @cheffati bravery and positive outlook on this situation. The deep connection and love we all have for each other, for better or worse, is unrivaled. Life is too short and it’s time we all appreciated everyone and everything in our lives. ❤️ you girl! I’m praying everyday and thinking about you!”

The well wishes come hours after an emotional essay penned by Ali, 29, was published by Bon Appétit’s Healthyish in which she explained: “The cancer cells my doctors believed had vanished are back with a vengeance in my left hip and femur bone. My oncologist has told me that I have a year to live, with or without the new chemotherapy regimen. I was looking forward to being 30, flirty and thriving. Guess I have to step it up on the flirting. I have no time to lose.”

Ali was formerly diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma and underwent rounds of chemotherapy and surgery before announcing she was cancer-free in February.

The season 15 fan favorite also shared a heartfelt video to her Instagram on September 30, that showed members of the culinary community sharing their sweet thoughts.

“My wonderful Top Chef fam sending some love my way,” Ali captioned the video. “My heart is breaking-not being able to cook with them. It’s easy to feel alone and isolated after two weeks in the hospital. This just brightened up my day 😊 #topchef #cheflife #bravotv.”

