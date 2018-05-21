Tori Kelly Marries Basketball Player André Murillo

Tori Kelly is officially off the market. The singer married her basketball player fiancé, André Murillo, over the weekend.

Kelly shared a photo of the newlyweds shortly after saying “I do” via Instagram on Sunday, May 20.

“To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God,” Kelly wrote, quoting Tim Keller.

She added: “thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. i’m floating. brb.”

The bride, 25, stunned in a mermaid-style gown with lace detail. She kept her blonde wavy locks down.

The couple most recently attended the Grammy Awards together in February. “throwback to my vday/grammy date. don’t need no awards when i got chuuu. lololz happy valentine’s day y’all,” she gushed at the time on social media.

The couple, who began dating in 2016, got engaged in September 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!