Tori Spelling and Randy Spelling’s sibling relationship growing up was anything but predictable.

In the Monday, August 12, episode of Tori’s iHeartRadio “misSPELLING” podcast, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress recalled a childhood memory where she almost injured her younger brother.

“I think people from the outside perspective probably think there’s nothing relatable about our childhood,” Tori, 51, said. “We still had the sibling relationship and we still had the fights, the fun times, all of it. There was the time I tried to stab you.”

Randy, 45, quickly remembered his older sister coming for him with a letter opener inside their house.

“The strangest thing [was] you had some sort of weird — when you got mad, you got crazy. You got the crazy eyes,” he said. “You got very dramatic, and you came after me with the letter opener, and I feared for my life.”

Randy estimated that he was 8 or 9 years old at the time of the incident. As for Tori, she was “maybe 14” and either in 7th or 8th grade.

As for what got her so upset, Tori said she hated that her nosy brother would hang by her bedroom door when she was on the phone and trying to connect with her school friends.

“I just started at an all-girls school and I had this new set of friends,” she recalled. “I went to a really academic school where I totally stood out because I was not academic. I was creative, and it was a lot for me.”

One night after dinner, Tori admitted Randy’s listening ears proved to be too much. “I would just go mad,” she said. “I would go bat s–t f–king crazy. And at that point, that is when I threw open the door, pulled up my letter opener, and I ran out and tried to stab him.”

Tori later clarified that she “wasn’t going to stab him” and the pair had a good laugh about it on the podcast episode.

Not every memory was filled with disagreements and fights. Earlier in the show, Randy gave credit to Tori for helping him during a difficult time in his childhood.

While he was in middle school, the lifestyle guru desperately wanted to change schools to have a better learning environment. According to Randy, it was Tori who helped persuade their parents, Aaron and Candy Spelling, to make a change.

“You suggested the school I ended up going to because you had close friends and you said, ‘It was smaller. I think he’s really going to like it and thrive there’ and I did,” he recalled. “I thank you for that. You went to bat for me.”