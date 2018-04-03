Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra’s mind was racing on Monday, April 2.

“Laying in bed next to my peacefully sleeping wife,” Baltierra, 26, tweeted at 11:42 p.m. “I can hear my daughter snoozing away through the monitor in her room. My dog is cuddled up on the floor next to me . . . & yet I feel so empty . . . so alone. #TheCruelIronyOfLife.”

His message received nearly 500 replies, including one from wife Catelynn Lowell. “I am so sorry babe . . . I will do anything to help you . .. you are an amazing husband and father and are so caring, funny, and thoughtful,” wrote the 25-year-old MTV personality. “Don’t let life bring you don’t because you are one strong man . . .I love you so much.”

Others echoed the sentiment. “Hang in there, Tyler! Lots of people rooting for you,” wrote one fan. Added another: “You have so many people that love you. Especially Cate and Nova. You are not alone!” Others expressed concern that Baltierra is too busy taking care of others — but not himself.

The parents of Novalee, 3, have been open about their struggles with anxiety and depression. In February, Catelynn completed her third treatment program for mental health struggles. Tyler, meanwhile, revealed in his and Lowell’s 2015 book Conquering Chaos attempted to commit suicide at age 11.

“I’ve been diagnosed with depression here and there whenever I’ve gone back to therapy and whatnot,” Baltierra said during a March 20 appearance on the Voices for Change 2.0 podcast. “Recently, I went to a new place and based on a couple of sessions I had with them, they said, ‘Look, based off of snapshot of your symptoms, we think you may be on the bipolar spectrum as well.”

Lowell is still dealing with childhood trauma and a miscarriage that was documented on the February 26 episode of Teen Mom OG. She has also talked about suicidal thoughts in the past.

“For me, it’s panic disorder, PTSD,” she said during the podcast. “I like to call myself a trauma survivor.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

