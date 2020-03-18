Uncover Everything You Need to Know

CBD and essential oils are all the rage. To help you navigate everything you need to know about CBD and essential oils we’re introducing a new podcast entitled Wellness Academy.

In this exciting new series you’ll find:

The Benefits of CBD

Why It Has Become So Popular

What’s a CBD Sommelier

The CBD Laws

CBD and Dogs, Cats & Other Pets

Plus, Understanding Essential Oils and Aromatherapy

Wellness Academy is available on all major podcast platforms today including:

Or you can listen below!

The Wellness Academy was made possible by Forest Remedies. Forest Remedies Full Spectrum Hemp Extract gives you the benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids and terpenes in a great-tasting liquid tincture format. Available in mint, cinnamon, or natural, the product is vegan-friendly and made with American-grown hemp. All you need to do is toss it in your bag for easy use on-the-go. Find their products at retail or online at www.forestremedies.com