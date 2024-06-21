In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In honor of National Positive Media Day on June 22, Us Weekly is saluting celebs who give back – just like Us.

Home Sweet Home Award

Build a better future! Drew and Jonathan Scott stepped up to support Habitat for Humanity’s “Home is the Key” campaign to make sure everyone has a decent place to call home. “Habitat proves what you can accomplish when you work together,” said Jonathan. “It’s a common goal — and it’s a good one.”

Care Package Award

Jennifer Garner demonstrated how a random act of kindness can help people experiencing homelessness. “Gather these essentials in a Ziploc bag and keep them in your car when you see someone in need,” advised the Alias actress, who suggested filling the bags with socks, Kleenex, hand wipes, toothbrushes and ChapStick.

No Hunger Games Award

Helping to stop food insecurity in schools is an issue close to Leighton Meester’s heart. “I’ve been working with Feeding America through various volunteer opportunities and helping to spread awareness for their amazing cause,” said the Gossip Girl alum. “It’s completely unacceptable that there are nine million hungry children in this country.”

Champ Out Of The Ring Award

John Cena broke a world record by granting over 650 visits to Make-A-Wish kids facing life-threatening illnesses.

“That is by far the most flattering thing that I have ever experienced,” said the superstar. “If you’re not moved by the reward, I don’t know if you have a beating heart.”

Food For Thought Award

Bridget Moynahan rolled up her sleeves to volunteer at Feeding America’s Hunger Action Day event at Food Bank for New York City’s Harlem Community Kitchen. “I had the most amazing day,” said the Blue Bloods star. “Every action — big or small — is one step closer to ending hunger in America.”

Animal Empathizer Award

When it comes to saving pets, Lisa Vanderpump rules! The reality star’s foundation, Vanderpump Dogs, was established to rescue, rehabilitate, primp and pamper pups in need of a loving forever home. “It’s like a dating process!” Vanderpump quipped of matching mutts with owners.

Leading By Reading Award

Getting into characters! Meghan Markle delighted patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a “Literally Healing” story time, reading favorite books like Rosie the Riveter and helping kids with STEAM activities, exploring counting, colors and problem-solving.

Using Your Influence Award

YouTuber MrBeast is notorious for content like “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life,” but his generosity is changing the world. “We built 100 wells in Africa; easily one of my favorite videos,” said the social media star of helping 500,000 people access clean drinking water.

Togetherness in Motherhood Award

On diaper duty! Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Kelly Rowland packed basic necessities for new moms with Baby2Baby. “Mental health struggles are the leading cause of death for new mothers in the U.S.,” noted Wilde. “We need to restore the village mentality and help each other out.”

Room To Grow Award

Planting seeds of kindness! Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty for a good cause, launching Mrs. Meyer’s “Lots of Compassion” initiative. The mission? To transform vacant lots into community garden spaces nationwide.