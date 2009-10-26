Us Wrap: Chris Brown Gets Nostalgic About Rihanna

—Chris Brown reminisced about his relationship with Rihanna via a link to a fan YouTube montage he posted on his Twitter page. Along with the vid, set to R. Kelly's "The Way We Used to Be," Brown wrote "IM SORRY YALL. JUST HAD TO POST IT. FOR THE FELLAS: showing emotion doesn't make u weak… BEING HONEST MAKES U STRONG." [PopEater]

–Like a kid in a candy store: Katy Perry turned 25 this weekend with a Willy Wonka-themed bash in L.A. with new boyfriend Russell Brand by her side. Also in attendance: Costumed Oompa Loompas, who stood by as Perry's party engaged in a giant food fight with birthday cake. [E! Online]

—Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil: Together again? The "Rehab" singer and her ex, who split in July, have made it known they're back together — by updating their respective Facebook relationship statuses to indicate "married." [Perez Hilton]

–On Monday, Bravo announced plans to spin off its popular Top Chef reality competition franchise with an all-pastry version called Just Desserts. Nationwide casting calls begin next week. [TVGuide.com]

–Hot dad alert! Matt Damon was all smiles when he took daughters Isabella, 3, and Gia, 14 months, for a walk this weekend in New York City, where the actor is currently filming The Adjustment Bureau. [Celebrity Baby Scoop]

