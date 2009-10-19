Us Wrap: Whitney Houston Sings Her Clothes Off

–Talk about a clothes call! During a weekend performance on the British reality hit X-Factor, Whitney Houston suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the strap on her dress broke. Rather than say "Hell to the no," Houston continued singing, unfazed, before joking to the show's host afterward "I sang myself out of my clothes." [Huffington Post]

–Days before her new single, "The Wait Is Ova," hits the airwaves, Rihanna filmed scenes for the song's music video at New York City's Milk Studios.

[Just Jared]

–The film adaptation of the 1963 children's book Where the Wild Things Are topped the box office in its first weekend in theaters, besting the comedy Couples Retreat and thriller Paranormal Activity to take in $32.4 million. [Buzz Sugar]

–Move over, Kate Gosselin. In a new interview, Octo-Mom Nadya Suleman admits she has it bad for dad-of-eight Jon. "I kind of have a crush on Jon Gosselin," says Suleman. "I think he's hot!" [Perez Hilton]

—Madonna's New York City neighbors are asking the 51-year-old Material Girl to keep it down. In a lawsuit filed by a fellow tenants in Madge's Central Park co-op, neighbors are forced to endure "blaring music and shaking walls," for up to three hours a night. The board says they've already threatened to throw the singer out of her home as a result. [PopEater]

