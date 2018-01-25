Jeremy is officially taken! Steven McQueen is engaged to his girlfriend Alexandra Silva. The Vampire Diaries alum announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, January 25.

Stars' Exotic Destination Weddings

“She said yes,” the actor, 29, captioned a black and white photo of the future spouses kissing over dinner. The model also showed off a glimpse of her new engagement ring as they held hands.

She said yes A post shared by @ steven_r_mcqueen on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:05am PST

Silva shared the same snapshot on her personal account. She gushed: “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over @steven_r_mcqueen.”

Celebrity Bridesmaids

McQueen shared his first photo with Silva while they went skiing in December 2016. Last year, they went on road trips and helped build homes in Nicaragua.

How Celebrity Couples First Met

McQueen is best known for playing Jeremy on The Vampire Diaries and guest starred on NBC’s Chicago Fire in 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!