All in the past! Vanessa Lachey gave an update on her partnership with Maksim Chmerkovskiy following their Dancing With the Stars drama.

“It’s a pebble in the pond,” the TV personality, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 7th Annual Baby Ball Gala in celebration of World Adoption Day in L.A. on Saturday, October 21.

“Everything is great,” she added. “And honestly I kind of giggle at it!”

Earlier this month, Chmerkovskiy, 37, sat out during a DWTS performance because of a “personal issue.” His absence, however, was because of tension behind-the-scenes.

“Their personalities are very similar so they disagree about everything. They refuse to give into one another,” a source told Us earlier this month. “They’re playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other.”

The Ukrainian star returned the following week, and penned a sweet note about Lachey following their live performance on October 10. “I’m proud of you partner! They can say what they want but you’re a star and I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone but you!” he wrote at the time. “And we have so many more of these moments to share with each other…”

Chmerkovskiy again downplayed their brief feud while attending the Maxim Halloween party in L.A. on October 21. “What drama? [Things] were never bad. They were great things. It’s been a great season,” he said. “It’s a tough show. Everybody’s going through a little bit of a menial lifetime through this whole process, and when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”

