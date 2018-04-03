Verne Troyer has been hospitalized following a call to police from a friend who claimed he was suicidal, TMZ reports.

According to the website, Troyer’s friend alerted police on Monday, April 2, that he was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.” The Austin Powers star, 49, was taken to the hospital to be treated for possible alcohol poisoning after emergency officials arrived. TMZ claims the actor is being held at the hospital for 72 hours to undergo evaluation.

Troyer’s rep told Us Weekly shortly after the news broke on Tuesday, April 3, “Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated.”

As previously reported, Troyer was hospitalized for alcohol addiction in April 2017. He spent two weeks in a San Fernando Valley hospital before checking into a rehab facility. The Mini-Me portrayer has battled addiction for years, bouncing in and out of rehab several times. He nearly died of alcohol poisoning in 2002.

Troyer, who will next appear in Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks, was hospitalized after suffering a seizure in March 2015 at Heart of Texas Comic Con. “Everything’s ok guys,” he tweeted at the time. His manager told Us Weekly that his trip to the hospital was precautionary and his tests were all normal.

The actor’s Instagram shows he traveled to London mere weeks ago. He posted a photo of himself in front of Big Ben and another picture of the London Eye on March 23.

