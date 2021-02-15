Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in his hotel room in Brandon, Florida, on Monday, February 15, prompting an investigation by local police.

A statement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the 38-year-old athlete’s death, noting that Jackson had checked into the local Homewood Suites in January. He was discovered at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning by a housekeeper. There are no noticeable signs of trauma.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” sheriff Chad Chronister said on Monday. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community.”

Chronister concluded: “He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson was drafted to the San Diego Chargers in 2005 and played there for six seasons, making the NFL Pro Bowl twice. He went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who won Super Bowl LV earlier this month — from 2012 until 2016.

Story is developing.