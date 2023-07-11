Virgin Voyages’ Debuts Jen AI as a Way to Personalize Celebration Travel

Bon voyage! The buzz and excitement about Virgin Voyages has been at a fever-pitch since their MerMaiden voyage earlier this year, which set off with a Guinness World Record breaking stunt.

To continue the positive momentum and create even more excitement among consumers, the brand has stepped into the next (Jen)eration as it playfully says, tapping into non-other than global mega-star J. Lo on a fun new AI-led initiative called none other than Jen AI.

Virgin Voyages is inviting those sailors embarking on one of their upcoming voyages with a personalized, AI created invite from Virgin Voyages’ Chief Entertainment, Lifestyle & Celebration Officer, Jennifer Lopez.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, new job or frankly just to enjoy the hottest thing to happen recently to the cruising industry, this fun promotion is designed to convince your friends or family to join you on an amazing experience only a Virgin Voyage can provide. All you need to do is give Jen AI a little insight about what and how you want to celebrate, and she’ll generate and send a highly-personalized video inviting your crew on the celebratory voyage of your collective dreams.

“Jen AI gives everybody access to Jennifer to help gather their loved ones together, stop making excuses and set sail on the vacation of a lifetime,” says Nathan Rosenberg, Virgin Voyages’ Chief Brand Officer.

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, said, “This extraordinary company was founded on the idea of connecting people and celebrating all of life’s special moments. We want to be the ultimate choice for any kind of celebration travel, and let’s be honest, who can say no to Jennifer?”

Sailors can activate the new Jen AI tool on VirginVoyages.com and send a personalized invite will be emailed to the friends and family who you want to celebrate your next epic getaway with.