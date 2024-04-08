Vittorio Assaf actually made headlines for his love life years before he was linked to a much younger Aoki Lee Simmons.

Back in 2021, news broke that the Serafina Restaurant Group cofounder and his wife, Charlotte Bonstrom, had split after 20 years of marriage — and Charlotte was set to marry her twin Cecilia Bonstrom’s ex-husband, Thierry Gillier.

“Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced – she wants to get remarried,” Assaf told Page Six at the time. “[She] is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister.”

Assaf has since moved on with Aoki Lee, the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons. The pair, who have a 44-year age gap, were spotted packing on the PDA during a beach getaway in April 2024.

Scroll down for everything to know about Assaf:

1. What Is Assaf’s Job?

When “good friends” Assaf and Fabio Granato became lost at sea, they began brainstorming about their ideal pizza and promised they would open a restaurant together to serve the best Italian pizza and pasta in the world, per the Serafina website.

After Assaf and Granato were saved, they opened up their first establishment in New York City in 1995. They have since expanded to have multiple restaurants in the United States and globally.

2. Has Assaf Been Married?

While Charlotte moved on with twin sister Cecilia’s ex, Assaf was rumored to have been linked to Cecilia — but he denied the claim.

“It is very difficult,” Assaf told Page Six at the time. “But I have nothing to do with the sister of Charlotte.”

3. Is Assaf a Father?

Assaf and Charlotte share two kids, Vittorio Jr. and Valentina.

4. When Did Assaf Start Dating Aoki?

During a vacation in St. Barts in April 2024, Assaf snapped pics of Aoki as she posed in the sand before they headed into the ocean for a dip. After the pair were spotted, a source confirmed the twosome’s relationship to People, saying they’re “enjoying each other’s company.”

Aoki’s father, Russell, has since addressed their romance. “I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices,” Russell told TMZ at the time. “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

5. Where Is Assaf From?

Assaf hails from Milan. He earned a degree in Political Science before studying Law at the University of Urbino, per Natfluence.