It’s no secret that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is in a dark place with season 8 of The Walking Dead coming to an end. Determined to take down Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), he’s coming in swinging – and that’s affecting his allies as well. Lennie James’ Morgan has been caught in the crosshairs of that multiple times this season, causing many to wonder: Is Rick the next governor?

“I think it’s really fascinating and I think he absolutely could. It will be incumbent on Rick himself and the people around him, the people who love him,” James, 52, tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

“Not just Michonne, but it’s up to the people around him to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he continues. “Rick is at a crossroads and it is up to him whether or not he will keep going down the road that will lead him to a version of the governor or whether he pulls himself back and remembers who he is and who he wants to be, and who he is for the group of people he’s leading.”

As for the finale, James says he’s hopeful that the end of the season will be satisfying for fans. “This has been a tumultuous season and there will be resolution and satisfaction but there will also be an eye on what was lost and on what there is left to gain and how the story’s going to propel itself forward,” James tells Us.

“We think it’s satisfying. We believe it is, but it’s an ongoing story,” he adds. “Even when things end, they tend to kick off into something else beginning.”

The Walking Dead finale airs on AMC Sunday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

