Spring Herbison Bowlin doesn’t usually take photos of strangers. But while waiting in line at at Walmart in Clarksdale, Mississippi, she saw a heartwarming act of kindness that she wanted to share with her Facebook friends.

“This gentleman’s items were scanned and he was given the total,” Bowlin began in a November 9 post. But instead of whipping out a credit card, the apologetic shopper began removing fistfuls of loose change from his pockets.

“He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, ‘I’m so so sorry.’ His hands and his voice are shaking,” wrote Bowlin. “This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, ‘This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.”

The man continued to apologize, despite Bowlin and the cashier assuring him that it was OK. After he was out of earshot, Bowlin thanked the cashier for being so patient.

“She shakes her head and replies, ‘You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby,’” Bowling recalled of their conversation. “What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

Bowlin’s post has been shared more than 41,000 times.

“It’s not what we do or say but how we make people FEEL that leaves the greatest impact,” wrote one person. Added another: “I”m sitting here waiting for my Dr appt and bawling.”

Bowling hopes the cashier will get the recognition she deserves. “I hope Walmart will use my post to bless a wonderful and valuable employee,” she tells Us Weekly. “I was moved to tears.”

