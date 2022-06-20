Sorry for partying! Klay Thompson accidentally ran over a woman while attending the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on Monday, June 20.

The 32-year-old player was spotted knocking over a female fan as he bolted through the crowd in San Francisco on Monday. In the clip, which has been shared on social media, Thompson can be seen running toward the camera before unintentionally crashing into the lady who falls to the ground.

The California native, who has won four titles with the Warriors, quickly helps the woman up and appears to apologize before continuing with the celebration.

Hours earlier, Thompson revealed that his championship hat flew off into the bay while he was driving a boat to the parade. “Oh no! I lost my hat!” the Washington State University alum said in an Instagram Story video.

“I did actually take the boat in today because it was a perfect glassy day on the water. It’s funny, because I lost my championship hat in the wind,” Thompson said during an interview with 95.7’s The Game on Monday, explaining his change of headgear. “I do not condone littering. I tried to find her, but now she’s one with the ocean, unfortunately. That’s why I have the captain’s hat on.”

The Santa Margarita Catholic High School alum chose to wear a San Francisco captain’s cap as he partied with his teammates, which coordinated with his white T-shirt and black jean ensemble. He topped off the look with gold necklaces, a gold watch and sunglasses.

“Honestly, I think it was destiny because it fits the outfit perfectly,” he said during his radio interview. “It was my secondary option. I’m grateful to be here, man. I’m in character. Sea captain for the day.”

The shooting guard continued to share glimpses at the “crazy” parade route in the City by the Bay, including a clip of fans chanting his name behind him.

At one point, the five-time NBA All-Star held up the NBA Championship trophy to a screaming crowd. “Wow. Dubnation, we love you,” he captioned the Instagram Story video.

Thompson grew up in a basketball household with his father, Mychal Thompson, winning two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987 and 1988. Klay, for his part, was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He has since won four championships with the Northern California team in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. During game 5 of the finals, Klay joined his teammate Stephen Curry and icon LeBron James to become one of only three players in NBA history to make at least 100 3-pointers on the championship stage.

Klay and 34-year-old Curry, who also has four NBA championships, beat out the Boston Celtics in six games to earn their most recent accolade.

