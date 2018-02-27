Kiss the girl! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were caught on the kiss cam during the Monday, February 26, Los Angeles Kings game, and the moment was even cuter than you could imagine.

The official L.A. Kings YouTube channel was generous enough to share the adorable smooch with the world. Kunis looked genuinely shocked to see herself and her husband on the big screen. Kutcher licked his lips before leaning in for a steamy kiss. The actress pulled away, laughing hysterically, and the actor followed suit.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively, “Ashton tried to shove his tongue down Mila’s throat. She laughed it off, and the crowd went nuts. They seemed to be having a really great time!”

In 2017, Kutcher reminisced about his first kiss with Kunis on The Howard Stern Show. The couple were filming their sitcom That ‘70s Show when it happened, playing onscreen duo Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. “I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her,” Kutcher recalled. “I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!”

The fact that the Bad Moms actress was underage at the time was not lost on her future husband. “It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ I don’t know, and it was really awkward, because I’m like a 19-year-old kid,” he said. “She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK.”

The former costars wed in July 2015 and now have two children together: Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!