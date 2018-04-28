Congratulations are in order! Weston Cage Coppola is a married man, Us Weekly can confirm. The singer married his fiancée, Hila Aronian, in a romantic ceremony in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, April 28.

The groom’s cousin Sofia Coppola, great-uncle director Francis Ford Coppola, great-aunt and Rocky actress Talia Shire, and The Karate Kid‘s Martin Kove were in attendance to witness the couple say “I do” in the sunset ceremony held on the grounds of an estate in Canyon County, California.

The venue was turned into a mystical garden with flowers from Enchanted Florist and a rocker-boho theme. Guests were greeted with specialty cocktails from Absolut Elyx with cute names like Uncaged Love and The Happy Coppola, and music from singer and guitarist Jennifer Lynn Simpson. After exchanging vows, the newlyweds walked arm in arm down the aisle to Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s hit “’03 Bonnie & Clyde.”

The reception, planned by Amber Events, featured entertainment from a belly dancer and music from the band Aroosi as well as a photo booth and tarot card reader, and when it came time for the newlyweds to share their first dance, they chose Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love” as their song.

Cage, 27, who is Nicolas Cage‘s eldest son from his relationship with Christina Fulton, announced his engagement to the real estate broker via Facebook in December 2017. “ENGAGED AT LAST. Finally true love is no longer a fantasy,” he wrote at the time. “I announce with unsurpassable honor, love and excitement that my one true and ultimate Queen and I are officially engaged as of May 25th and we have awaited this declaration eagerly and decided to celebrate it in the season of global festivity.”

He added a loving message to his future wife: “You unlocked my heart the moment we saw each other and I grew up loving the ideation of you in my dreams. To actually be with the person I was designed for and forever committed to the earth born deity that I have always desired is the holiest thing I’ve ever experienced. Your every intricacy, nuance and subtlety spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally and philosophically is the masterpiece of God in my eyes.”

The actor added: “You have my most sacred, highest and purest love eternally. I will love you limitlessly and do so like an art form and I shall protect you with a wrath beyond the comprehension of human intelligence. The moment I met you was like coming up for air after drowning for 25 years. I’ll thank you for existing forever with worship and I am beyond grateful to share this journey with you on our golden path. #tobemarried #ultimate #love.”

The Rage actor shares two kids, Lucian, 3, and 23-month-old Sorin with his ex-wife Danielle. He was previously married to singer Nikki Williams and the pair called it quits in 2012.

